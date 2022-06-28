One of the few positives from Leeds' near-disastrous second season back in the Premier League was the impressive cameo performances of young forward Joe Gelhardt, who contributed two goals and four assists in just 732 minutes.

These contributions included his run to win a penalty in the home game against Wolves, his timely header and close-range finish against Norwich and the skill to leave Brighton's Lewis Dunk flailing on the Elland Road turf before his cross for a Pascal Struijk headed equaliser.

All of these helped salvage points, without which the Whites would almost certainly be back in the Championship.

With a low centre of gravity, strength beyond his stature, excellent dribbling skills and an eye for the goal, the Liverpool-born player has an air of Wayne Rooney about him, although saddling him with such lofty expectations at this stage is unfair.

Head coach Jesse Marsch often fields two forwards and so Gelhardt should get more opportunities to show what he can do in what could well be his true breakout campaign.

