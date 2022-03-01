Harry Tizard, The Saints Score, external

After starting 30 games during the 2020-21 Premier League campaign, many were surprised to see Kyle Walker-Peters spend the opening day of this season on the bench. A stalwart at right-back under Ralph Hasenhuttl, the former Tottenham Hotspur man was replaced by 18-year-old Tino Livramento, whose 45-minute cameo in a pre-season friendly against Athletic Bilbao was enough to convince the Austrian he was worthy of a starting spot.

Many thought the English pair would battle throughout the season, but instead Walker-Peters has been shifted to the opposite side. Here, the 24-year-old has fought Romain Perraud for the left-back position, with the Frenchman the one spending more time in the dugout than on the pitch.

Starting 14 times on the left, and just four on the right, Walker-Peters has been one of the Saints' most consistent performers and ranks among Europe’s elite in his position for progressive carries, dribbles completed and touches in the opposition penalty area.

Likened to Bayern Munich legend Philipp Lahm because of his versatility, Gareth Southgate should consider him for the upcoming England squad. With Ben Chilwell suffering with a long-term injury and Luke Shaw inconsistent, there must be a place.

Capable on the front foot as well as a trustworthy defender, friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast are perfect to see if he is good enough for international football, with his age profile aligning nicely with Southgate’s philosophy.