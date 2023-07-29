Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has said it would be a "huge honour" if he was named club captain.

Previous skipper Jordan Henderson signed for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, while last season's vice-captain James Milner has also left Anfield after the expiry of his contract.

Speaking before the Reds face Leicester City in their latest pre-season friendly in Singapore on Sunday (10:00 BST kick-off), manager Jurgen Klopp said he has made his decision on who will succeed Henderson, but is yet to tell his players.

Van Dijk said: "I've captained the team multiple times and it's always a proud moment.

"I can't say much about it. We'll see what the future brings. It would be a huge honour.

"I see leaders definitely and players who can become leaders. We have players who have to take that responsibility."