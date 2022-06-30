Marc Albrighton has enjoyed his time away but revealed he was "ready to start working again" when he arrived for pre-season training at Leicester earlier this week.

The 32-year-old is into his ninth season at King Power Stadium and has kept himself in shape to ensure the younger players coming through do not oust him.

"Since I’ve been here, every year the standard goes up and up," he told Leicester's website, external.

"There’s always that little bit of worry that as you’re getting older you may get left behind, but you look after yourself.

"We’re all lads that like to keep fit. Obviously from when we were younger, we’ve trained to be fit and healthy and live right."

A free transfer from Aston Villa in May 2014, Albrighton has made 283 appearances for Leicester but explained pre-season looks very different from when he first signed for the club.

"It’s changed a lot really," he said. “Gone are the days of just coming in and on the first day doing uphill on bikes, in parks and things like that. It’s more structured now.

"Day one consists of testing, to see where you're at and if everyone's in a good place. In the afternoon, the balls are out, and it will only be light to get used to the ball and your boots being on again."