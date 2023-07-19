'A lot of people were looking for me to play well'

Daizen Maeda was pleased to rise to the expectation on an "amazing" homecoming with Celtic despite the disappointment of defeat to former club Yokohama F Marinos.

The Japan forward shone in front of family and friends as he scored three times to help Celtic lead at the interval before they collapsed to a 6-4 loss.

“Obviously I used to play here so I was very excited to play against them,” Maeda told Celtic TV.

“It was nice to show how I play with Celtic in front of the Marinos supporters, so I was very pleased.

“I think a lot of people were looking for me to play well and I’m glad I could show how I perform with Celtic.

“Obviously we’re disappointed not to get the result but I’m pleased to get the three goals and pleased with my performance."

