Simon Stone, BBC Sport, in Washington DC

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and his £100m new team-mate Declan Rice were once united in the shattering disappointment of being released by Chelsea.

Both men started their careers with the Blues but were let go on the same day when they were just 14.

Thankfully, they responded to the disappointment in the right way.

But the empty feeling never leaves you - as Nketiah has recalled.

"You are used to doing something," he said. "You go to Chelsea every other day and you’re known as the boy who plays for Chelsea. It’s part of your identity.

"It's your dream to get scouted. You are part of the academy.

"Accepting that being gone is hard to take. I had to have a lot of maturity and I did have my down days.

"Luckily for me, I have a great family who have always supported me, and I am a very religious person. I believe in God and feel everything happens for a reason."