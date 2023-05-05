Lampard on whether his players 'care', results and Bournemouth

Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Frank Lampard has been speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s match against Bournemouth.

The Blues have not won any of Lampard’s seven games in charge.

Here are the main lines from his news conference:

He said there has been no change in player availability, meaning Chelsea will still be without Marc Cucurella, Kalidou Koulibaly, Reece James and Mason Mount.

On whether the team are too nice: "Firstly, to be clear, I know they do (care). They all have their reasons to care. Since Arsenal, it’s been pretty much recovery and small preparation this morning to play. There’s not the chance to deal with the more fundamental issues."

On whether performances and results affect him: "It comes with the territory. I think everybody understands the difficulty of the situation I have come into. I haven't had much time to really lay much down. You have to accept that as a consequence of the job. As much as you have your great moments where everything feels easy, you have moments where they are not so."

He accepts the statistics are damning but is not paying close attention: "Our last four Premier League games have not been good. That's a reality of the club of where it's at. It's not my job to think about stats that have been produced from the outside. As a coach and a player the biggest thing is your next game or step."

On the future; "I have received communication about everything that is going on as that is part of my role. As much as we are in a results business, in this period it's looking at how things can be different next season."

On Gary O'Neil and Bournemouth: "He’s done a great job, full credit to him. He’s obviously done a lot of good work there. He's created a team with high quality and high energy. Considering when he came in, he's done a great job and is getting the credit he rightfully deserves."

