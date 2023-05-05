Former Manchester United forward Dwight Yorke says Erik ten Hag must sign a striker this summer if he wants to challenge the top sides.

The majority of United's goals this season have come from Marcus Rashford (29), with Anthony Martial scoring seven and Wout Weghorst netting just twice.

"It's well documented it’s an area where we have struggled," Yorke told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Over recent years we haven’t been able to fill that position. We had potential people but haven’t really kicked on.

"Martial has been at the club for seven years and he has had his problems with injuries, but we thought he would be the one to fill that role. That hasn’t really worked out that way.

"We brought in several other players who haven’t fulfilled that position. Everyone knows if you are going to challenge in the Premier League or to be up there with the very best, you need a striker who is going to score 20 goals.

"Rashford has done amazingly well, but he is not even a number nine. Imagine where we would be if you add a number nine to that.

"It’s definitely an area I’m sure the manager is looking to strengthen."