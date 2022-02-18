Lawro's predictions: Man City v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Tottenham beat Manchester City on the opening weekend of the season, but there are plenty of reasons it has not turned into the campaign that Spurs fans would have hoped for on the back of that result.

Antonio Conte started really well when he replaced Nuno Espirito Santo as Tottenham manager in November, but their recent form and results have been poor. I don't think they are strong enough defensively but, more than anything, I am just not sure what sort of state they are in psychologically, because all does not seem very happy in their camp.

City? Well they just keep on winning. They took Sporting Lisbon apart in style on Tuesday and it will take something special from Tottenham to get something at Etihad Stadium. I don't see it happening.

Reuben's prediction: 3-1

I was at the Villa versus Manchester City match in December where we gave them a really good game - we should have at least got a point - but the volley Bernardo Silva scored against us is the goal of the season for me.

I was right next to it and it was very special - every other player on the pitch would have taken a touch but he just went for it and I felt like applauding it myself. He got another worldy against Sporting Lisbon on Tuesday and there's no stopping him or City at the moment. They are just too good.

