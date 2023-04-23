Hearts 'desperate' for Oda goal - Shankland

Lawrence Shankland says Hearts were "desperate" to see Yutaro Oda score in Saturday's 6-1 win over Ross County.

Shankland scored a hat-trick, Josh Ginnelly netted twice and Alex Cochrane also registered, with Japanese forward Oda going close in the second half.

"We were all desperate for him to score," Shankland explained. "It was a really good performance from him.

"It's been a big cultural change for him coming here. The language is a wee bit of a barrier but he's getting there with everything now and you're seeing it in training with his performances.

"All that was missing really was that goal."