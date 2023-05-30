Tony Docherty appointment: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Tony Docherty was unveiled as Dundee's new manager on Monday.

Here's what you had to say:

John: it seems that winning the league is not sufficient for remaining as manager. Dundee now go into the Premiership with a manager that has no track record. As ever the board want to find a trophy manager. How often have we seen this sort of move, often with predictable problems.

Jackson: Just another merry-go-round. No disrespect to the new manager but Dundee cannot compete in the Premiership, and sadly yo-yo up and down. Some say too good for the Championship but not good enough for the Premiership. It's all about recruitment and Dundee will rely on the loan market again as finances are tight, hopefully they will prove me wrong.

Duncan: I think Tony Docherty is the right person for the job, but he needs to be given time now to get the players he wants into the club so we have a squad that's fully capable of not just staying in the Scottish Premiership but aiming to finish as high as possible in the table. We need to be realistic about next season as we know it's going to be difficult.

Rick: Certainly a left-field appointment but his CV is a good read. Hopefully he is a different man than McInnes. Wishing him and the Dee well, especially as the budget, as always, will be the biggest constraint to the season ahead. Better at least to be out of the Championship and not saddled with the same worries they must have at Tannadice.

Andy: I deeply feel that the Dundee FC board have chosen yet another cheap option for manager. Who is Docherty and why did he beat the other options?!

Roberto: Looks like a good appointment; he's an experienced coach. He'll have a busy pre-season. Good luck to him.

Andy: Very happy with Tony Doc as our new manager. Plenty of experience and has had some success in the past. Hopefully Nelms and Keyes back Tony in the transfer window to give us the best chance of staying up. Get the young lads signed up ASAP!!

Tony: I think it is a good appointment. He has a wealth of experience albeit as an assistant. It will be good to see his blend of players he is able to attract to Dundee FC.