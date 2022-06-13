City confirm Haaland's arrival on five-year deal

Manchester City have confirmed Erling Haaland has joined the club on a five-year deal.

City agreed to sign the Norway striker from Borussia Dortmund in May and the club have now confirmed he will join on 1 July in a deal that keeps him at Etihad Stadium until the summer of 2027.

The 21-year-old said: "This is a proud day for me and my family. I have always watched City and have loved doing so in recent seasons. You can’t help but admire their style of play, it’s exciting and they create a lot of chances, which is perfect for a player like me.

"There are so many world-class players in this squad and Pep is one of the greatest managers of all-time, so I believe I am in the right place to fulfil my ambitions.

"I want to score goals, win trophies, and improve as a footballer and I am confident I can do that here. This is a great move for me, and I can’t wait to get started in pre-season."