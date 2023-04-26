Former Premier League defender Kolo Toure says no one expected Arsenal to be where they are so all the "pressure" is on Manchester City in tonight's Premier League clash.

The Gunners are five points ahead of City in the race for the league after three draws in three games. However if Pep Guardiola’s side win their two games in hand, they would top the table.

"You could see the disappointment the Arsenal players had after the Southampton game, which isn’t a great sign," Toure told BBC Radio 5 Live

"For Arsenal right now, they have to look at the season and think, 'No one expected us to be where we are and we are fighting against an unbelievable Manchester City team and we are up there with them'.

"They have to see it as an opportunity now that they can do unbelievable things. They have to grab that and go for it.

"If not, it is okay. They can go back next season so just try to enjoy the moment. I know it is difficult to say but that is what they have to do.

"City should be the team that have the pressure."

Listen to the full interview at 1'20'00