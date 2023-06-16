Former Premier League midfielder Nigel Reo Coker said "it will be fantastic" to see David Brooks back in action for Wales for the first time since his cancer treatment.

The Bournemouth winger is in Robert Page's squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey, after last playing for Wales in June 2021.

Speaking this week, Brooks said: "I don't just want to be called up to be a spare part. I'm working hard to get back in the Bournemouth team and be starting for Wales as well.

"The first step after the treatment was to get back into the Bournemouth dressing room and be part of that. As soon as that was completed, to get back in the Wales set-up was the aim. The lads have welcomed me with open arms."

Reo Coker told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast: "It will be fantastic to see him.

"I am a big fan of him and think he is a talented footballer from his time at Bournemouth. To go through what he has gone through and come back shows the type of strength of character and person he is.

"He said he doesn’t want sympathy and wants to be recognised for the good player he is. That tells you about the man he is and I would love to see him back on the pitch, for sure."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds