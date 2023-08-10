Ross County v St Johnstone: Pick of the stats

No player made more tackles in the previous round of fixtures than St. Johnstone’s Ryan McGowan with six. McGowan also tops the table heading into MD2 for most duels won thanks to his 15 against Hearts on MD1.

St. Johnstone suffered defeat in their opening league game of the season, losing 2-0 to Hearts. They haven’t lost their first two games in a top-flight season since 2001-02.

Ross County lost their first league game this season 4-2 to Celtic – they also lost their opening two games of last season, last doing so in consecutive seasons in 2013-14 and 2014-15.

St. Johnstone have only lost one of their last 12 Scottish Premiership games away to Ross County (W5 D6), going down 3-1 in February 2022.