Tottenham 0–2 Wolves: Pick of the stats

Tottenham have lost three consecutive games for the second time in the Premier League this season (also in September 2021 under Nuno); the first time they have had multiple losing streaks of 3+ games in a Premier League campaign since 2004-05 (also two).

Wolves have won each of their last four away games in the Premier League, which is their longest run in the top flight since April 1980 under John Barnwell (five).

Spurs were two goals down at half-time of a Premier League home game for the first time since December 2019. They’ve failed to come back to win on all 23 occasions when trailing by 2+ goals midway through a home game in the league.