Tottenham 0–2 Wolves: Pick of the stats

  • Tottenham have lost three consecutive games for the second time in the Premier League this season (also in September 2021 under Nuno); the first time they have had multiple losing streaks of 3+ games in a Premier League campaign since 2004-05 (also two).

  • Wolves have won each of their last four away games in the Premier League, which is their longest run in the top flight since April 1980 under John Barnwell (five).

  • Spurs were two goals down at half-time of a Premier League home game for the first time since December 2019. They’ve failed to come back to win on all 23 occasions when trailing by 2+ goals midway through a home game in the league.

  • Raul Jimenez’s opener for Wolves (5:58) was just the second time they’ve scored inside the opening 10 minutes in the Premier League this season.