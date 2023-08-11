Brighton and Luton haven’t met in a league game since 2007-08, with the Seagulls winning both games in League One that season. In the top flight, their only two meetings were in the 1982-83 season, when the Hatters won both.

This will be Luton's first top-flight game since a 2-1 loss to Notts County in May 1992. They are the 51st team to play in the Premier League, with two of the past three clubs making their debut in the competition winning their opening match (Huddersfield in 2017, Brentford in 2021).