Nigel Rothband, The Man City Show podcast, external

This week there has been further speculation about the future of Bernardo Silva, the announcement of a new captain and leadership team, the arrival of a new left-back in Sergio Gomez and an impressive win against Bournemouth.

In that win on Saturday there were a number of excellent performances but one stood out in particular.

Nathan Ake, who has not been our first-choice centre-back, has stepped in and taken his opportunity superbly. He has looked assured, confident and has not put a foot wrong in either game this season.

In the first half on Saturday he made one magnificent run and defensive tackle, he looks confident in both boxes and has not misplaced a pass. In this kind of form both John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, once he is fully fit, will have to fight hard to get their places back.

In a week where so much has happened around the club, it’s important to recognise and celebrate the importance and contribution of Ake.