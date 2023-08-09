Phil McNulty, Chief football writer

Last season: 8th

Predicted 2023-24 position: 8th

The long-running Harry Kane transfer saga has once again provided the backdrop to a summer where the highly-rated Ange Postecoglou arrived from Celtic to take charge of the latest Spurs reboot.

If Kane stays, then Spurs can improve on this prediction but if he goes, with Bayern Munich in very public pursuit, then who knows?

Spurs have strengthened with the arrival of England midfield man James Maddison from Leicester City while keeper Guglielmo Vicaro will hope to prove a worthy successor to Hugo Lloris after he joined from Empoli. Micky van de Ven comes with a big reputation as the Netherlands under-21 defender joins from Wolfsburg.

Postecoglou will need time and patience after the turbulence of recent season but his sides usually make for highly attractive viewing, which will at least be an improvement.

