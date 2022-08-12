Chelsea talking point: 'Tuchel keen to make this squad his own'

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Chelsea's squad turnaround has been gathering pace lately with a full-back finally signed on the left side in Marc Cucurella, Timo Werner departing, Malang Sarr joining Monaco on loan and progress being made on signing a new centre-back in the form of Wesley Fofana, for what could be a record fee for a defender.

Marcos Alonso (Barcelona) and Emerson look likely to leave permanently, with Ethan Ampadu joining Levi Colwill (Brighton) as departing loanees. In goal, Kepa Arrizabalaga could be off to Napoli - with it being unclear at this stage who would replace the Spaniard as backup to Edou Mendy, who is in talks with the club about a much-deserved new contract.

Moving into midfield, the club has been linked for most of the summer with Frenkie de Jong, who is in dispute with his current club Barcelona. If this move doesn't pan out a late approach for West Ham's Declan Rice could still be on the cards. Guaranteed to go are Ross Barkley and Billy Gilmour (potentially on loan), while Ruben Loftus-Cheek would also find game time limited if both a midfielder and right wing-back are signed. Even Jorginho's place in the squad could be under threat.

Up front, Thomas Tuchel does not appear to be enamoured with any of Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi or Hakim Ziyech, whose AC Milan move appears to have stalled. Tuchel has stated he wants to sign players with Premier League experience, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Wilfried Zaha have been freshly linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Ultimately, it would be sad to see any of the above three leaving, especially Hudson-Odoi, but football is a cut-throat business and Tuchel is keen to make this squad his own. What it will look like come 1 September is still very much up in the air.