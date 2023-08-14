We asked for your views on Saturday's game between Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Here are some of your comments:

Newcastle fans

Chris: The relentlessness of this team hasn’t been lost from last season - looking so clinical, and the quality we brought off the bench, wow. All against a team predicted to finish fourth. Little bit more depth at centre-back and left-back and we’re set up for another incredible season. Howay the lads!

Simon: Brilliant. Great whole team performance. What bodes particularly well is the pressing, number of goals and clinical nature. At times last season we struggled to convert chances, this game gives me great hope that this season we will not have this problem.

Cassie: A fantastic result but the gaffer's right - the scoreline does make it seem like less of a contest than it was. Fantastic debuts for Tonali and Barnes, Gordon finally looks worth what we paid for him, Isak and Wilson both started very well, and all against a Villa side that made us look like clowns when we last played them in the league.

Andrew: Superb performance! Gordon finally up to muster, and the new midfield line up looks world class! The only disappointment was the lack of minutes for Anderson; what does the kid have to do to get in? I will add that our thoughts and prayers go to Mings.

Aston Villa fans

Alistair: Poor result for the first game of the season, but it was only the first. No need to panic at this point. The injury to Mings didn’t help. Newcastle came out of the blocks strong and if the pundits are right this won’t be their only big win of the season. The next two games are the real test now. Fans need to be realistic and calm down.

Alan: Villa played well and had it not been for two very close calls for offside, the game would have been different. Newcastle’s fitness proved vital but Villa will be back as the season and their fitness develops.

Stephen: Really poor start. Emery got it wrong for a change - Bailey, Cash and Watkins are not good enough to help us push on. The high line will cost us loads of goals. He needs to keep it tighter away to the top teams, hopefully it's a massive wake up call.

Keith: Today was not about the score but the loss of Tyrone Mings. There were so many mistakes and Emery started with the wrong team selection. If you pay a lot of money for players you should start with them. Also, we do have a goalscorer on the bench in Cameron Archer - give him a go, nothing to lose. It's early days, let's see where we are in May 2024.