Vieira has 'no doubt' about Marsch's quality

Patrick Vieira says he "has no doubt" about Jesse Marsch's quality as a manager because he's "worked hard" to break into the Premier League.

"He was in New York with Red Bulls and I was at City and we had some challenging games in the derby.

"He’s worked hard to get to where he is, so I wasn’t surprised at all that he got the job.

"I’m looking forward to seeing him again.

"We have a lot of respect for one another."

On how it feels to manage in the Premier League with no previous English club experience, Vieira added: "Managers always have a question mark when they come into this league and it’s about proving people wrong.

"There were question marks over me."