Simon Stone, BBC Sport

Brentford are not expecting to have any update on striker Ivan Toney on Saturday.

Toney was stretchered off before the end of Friday's 2-0 win at West Ham, when the forward scored the opener and created the second.

Brentford are waiting for the swelling on the knee injury to reduce before the 26-year-old has a scan.

Manager Thomas Frank is due at a press conference on Sunday to preview his side’s home game against Liverpool on Monday.