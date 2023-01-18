We asked for your opinions on what business Chelsea need to do between now and the end of the January transfer window.

Here are some of your comments:

Andy: Chelsea are crying out for a defensive midfielder - Jorginho and N’Golo Kante are out of contract in the summer and you've seen the transformation of Manchester United with Casimero. Personally I would have splashed the Mykhailo Mudryk money on Declan Rice, Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo.

Kevin: With all the panic buying Chelsea have done, one position still remains untouched: right-back/right-wing. Without Reece James, that wing has been over-utilised by opponents knowing ineffective players like Azpi and, recently, Chalobah just don't cut it.

Josh: Chelsea still need an actual goalscorer and a proper holding midfielder. For me, although the asking price will be steep they should throw everything at getting Declan Rice - almost half a billion pounds spent on a lot of risks and unknowns when Rice is proven in the Premier League and would solve a lot of the problems Chelsea are currently facing.

Stan: Chelsea need a top-quality goalkeeper. They currently have two who are decent but who both regularly drop howlers. The top keepers only occasionally make mistakes, ours are costing us any chance of winning trophies.

Will: Stop and breathe! Rome wasn't built in a day and neither with will Chelsea. Let's get players OUT now to leave space for a pre season rebuild in the summer.