Simon Stone, BBC Sport

It would be easy to dismiss Manchester City's apparent interest in Declan Rice as an attempt by West Ham to create a market for the England midfielder that will force Arsenal to increase their bid.

However, City are looking at their midfield options and Rice comes into their thinking.

There is also interest in Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic, whilst clarity is expected over Ilkay Gundogan's future once the internationals are done.

Gundogan's contract expires at the end of the month and manager Pep Guardiola wants the Germany midfielder to stay with City.

However, Barcelona are offering a longer deal.