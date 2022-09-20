S﻿cott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Ask Albion fans two weeks ago who Roberto de Zerbi was and most would have thought a chef in one of the many fine Italian restaurants in the city of Brighton & Hove.

Not many had heard of the 43-year-old, who has just been appointed as the 36th permanent manager of the Seagulls. Why would you, unless you were familiar with the zone just outside European qualification in Serie A which his Sassuolo side occupied? Or if you followed Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukrainian domestic football or the Champions League?

Brighton were always likely to go for someone who not many people had heard of to succeed Graham Potter as head coach. Tony Bloom is not moved by big names - sorry, Mauricio Pochettino - but rather someone who fits within the existing structure at Amex Stadium. It is a policy of evolution rather than revolution.

And De Zerbi looks the perfect man for the job. His side play possession football, just like Potter's Brighton. His Sassuolo side competed with the best in Italy on a small budget, just like Potter's Brighton. He improves and develops players, so much so that three of his Sassuolo side were part of the Italy squad who won Euro 2020. Just like how Potter turned Ben White, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella into individuals worth tens of millions of pounds.

Outsiders might have thought Potter abandoning ship for Chelsea would be the end of the Seagulls soaring to previously unchartered heights. Maybe not. De Zerbi can continue that upwards climb.