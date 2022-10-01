Chelsea manager Graham Potter: "We're delighted with the result. It's a tough place to come. I thought we started quite well but conceded from the first action into the box.

"Credit to the boys, they recovered well and did not let their heads go down. It was nice to get an equaliser and get back in the game.

"We had to survive moments as they are a good side with dangerous players. To be a goal down and come away with three points is fantastic so credit to the players.

"There's character, that's for sure. They could've felt sorry for themselves after conceding the goal but the players stood up all the way through.

"There was a collective spirit among the players. We are delighted with the three points."

On whether Thiago Silva could have been sent off: "I thought it was touch and go. The fact he was quite far from the goal saved him and it could've gone the other way.

"It's a close one, I can understand Patrick's [Vieira] frustration. It's a 50-50 one."