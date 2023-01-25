Brighton's Moises Caicedo would be an effective signing for either Arsenal or Chelsea as both London clubs weigh up an approach for the 21-year-old, says Daily Telegraph journalist Jim White.

Caicedo has starred at the heart of the high-flying Seagulls' midfield and White can understand the admiring glances the Ecuador international is attracting.

"Arsenal's squad is really thin, especially in midfield," White told the Transfer Gossip Daily podcast. "He could really add something there.

"As for Chelsea, they need someone with his tenacity, especially because N'Golo Kante is plagued by injury and Jorginho is on his way out. He's a really strong player.

"The problem for Brighton is that they have two of the most-wanted midfielders in football in Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister. I'm not sure how they can keep hold of them - but then they'll probably just sign another gem from Ecuador and grow them in their place!"

