'I honestly thought we could make a difference' - Hodgson says he has failed at Watford

Roy Hodgson has admitted he hasn't had the impact he hoped and expected to have at Watford.

Since his arrival as boss, the Hornets have lost seven of their 11 games and sit six points from safety.

Reflecting on his time at the club so far, Hodgson said: "I've enjoyed it, there's no doubt about that.

"I'm disappointed because when Gino (Pozzo) and Scott (Duxbury) asked me to come with Ray [Lewington] I honestly thought we could make a difference and maybe we could help the club out and get the results which had been missing up to that point.

"But unfortunately we've failed in that respect because we haven't been able to do that. The results are still not what we want them to be. We're still not taking enough points and we're still in the bottom three.

"I certainly haven't enjoyed that aspect of it.

"We've been given all the support that we need to try to help the team win games.

"The set-up is quite outstanding: the training ground, everything around the training ground, the medical facilities.

"An awful lot around Watford Football Club I think is very, very good and Ray and I have benefited from all of the support that we think we would need to try to get this team to get results and pull away from the relegation zone.

"But we've not succeeded in doing so."