Gossip - Aberdeen keen on defender

Aberdeen are among a number of clubs who are interested in a loan move for Sunderland's Australian defender Bailey Wright. (Daily Record), external

Midfielder Connor Ronan, a one-time target of both Aberdeen and Hearts after starring for St Mirren last season, is set for a permanent move to MLS. (The Scotsman), external

Aberdeen still have concerns over arrangements for away fans for next Monday's Scottish Cup tie at Darvel - but the hosts' chairman John Gall says he will "prove" the Dons could have had 800 more supporters at the game. (Press & Journal), external

To read all the rest of Thursday's gossip click here.