Nottingham Forest are considering a move for Newcastle United striker Chris Wood. (Football Insider), external

The Magpies - along with Crystal Palace, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton - have asked Chelsea about Conor Gallagher's availability, but the 22-year-old England midfielder has no interest in leaving Stamford Bridge while he continues to be selected for the first team. (Mail), external

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Loris Karius is expected to extend his deal at St James' Park beyond January, with talks ongoing. (Mail), external

