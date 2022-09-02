Newcastle v Crystal Palace: Team news

Newcastle United duo Allan Saint-Maximin and Bruno Guimaraes are both "close" to a return from injury, according to head coach Eddie Howe.

Alexander Isak is expected to recover from a dead leg sustained in the defeat at Liverpool on Wednesday, but Callum Wilson remains out.

Crystal Palace have no new injury concerns for the trip to St James' Park, with Will Hughes back in training and available.

James McArthur remains out.

