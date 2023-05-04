Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville says Chelsea's performance against Arsenal was "disgusting" and "one of the worst" he has seen given the number of talented players on display.

The Blues, who have invested over £600m into their squad this year, conceded three first-half goals to London rivals Arsenal in a 3-1 defeat.

"That was disgusting," Neville told Sky Sports.

"One of the worst performances from a group of players on a teamsheet. In other words - the best team on paper I have seen play as badly as that.

"That was a shame, they were pathetic, they are strong words but they are World Cup winners, internationals and expensive players. I really can’t believe it. I don’t know what Frank Lampard will be thinking but he will be thinking the same things I am.

"That was as bad as I have seen, he will be disgusted with what he saw in the first half.

"When you sometimes interpret the language of a manager on television, I don’t know the exact words that were used after the game but they were strong words. You can times that by a thousand for what they are thinking in the dressing room and what they are thinking privately with their coaching staff."

Neville also said co-owner Todd Boehly has been "playing Football Manager" in his running of the club.

"Boehly has had a nightmare and misread this league. I'm sure he'll learn quickly," said Neville.

"What has happened this season is purely down to him. He needed to keep the footballing department together. He's the non-footballing department."