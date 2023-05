Thiago Silva's wife Belle has confirmed that the 38-year-old intends to stay at Chelsea next season. (Evening Standard), external

Mauricio Pochettino is set to sign a three-year deal to become Chelsea's new head coach. (Telegraph), external

Pochettino's arrival at Stamford Bridge will come too late to save contract negotiations with Mason Mount. (Sun), external

Want more transfer news? Read Monday's gossip column