Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen spoke to BBC Scotland after scoring a hat-trick in Wednesday's 4-0 Scottish League Cup win against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

"Obviously delighted," said the Dutch forward. "We put a good performance in. Everybody played a part. A lot of positivity.

"Everybody was hungry to do well. Everybody wanted to win this game. Very much a deserved win. Everybody's confident and I personally look forward to Saturday."

Well host Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday and have been drawn at home to face holders Celtic in the League Cup quarter-finals.

"There is nothing tougher for me than Celtic," Van Veen said. "The positive is we're at home. That's a massive difference for us.

"If you want to have a good cup run, you have to beat the best. We will give our all and we will do everything we can to win that game and hopefully keep this cup run going. It's going to be very tough. Hopefully, we can make it as tough as possible."