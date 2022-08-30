Pep Guardiola admits he is "surprised how good" summer signing Julian Alvarez is - but refused to say if he was in line for his first Manchester City start.

Fellow newboy Erling Haaland has hit the ground running with six goals in his opening four Premier League games, but the 22-year-old has had historical injury problems and could be rested for tomorrow's visit of Nottingham Forest.

Should the Norway striker be out of the line-up, Guardiola suggested Alvarez is the first replacement.

"When Erling doesn't play, I am going to play Julian, almost for sure," said the City boss. "All of us are impressed with him, with his work ethic, with many things.

"I knew him a bit from his TV clips but I am still surprised by how good he is."

Alvarez scored his first goal for City in a charity match with Barcelona last week and Guardiola is thrilled with how he has acclimatised to English football.

"He is so humble and always positive," said Guardiola. "In every training session he gives everything. We are delighted because he is an exceptional player."