Manchester City's Treble-winning season has raised one key question for Pep Guardiola's side - what next?

Rory Smith believes some out-of-favour players might see this as the perfect opportunity to leave the club and find a new challenge.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club: "I do wonder whether for some players they might see this as a natural stop.

"There will be some who look at it and say 'we have won the Champions League, let’s go and win it again'.

"Others might think they are ready for something else in their career. Some will think this is the perfect way to bow out.

"Bernardo Silva has tried to leave several times in recent years. He may well decide this is the one to force it through. How City manage that is the one slight glimmer of hope that other teams in the Premier League would have, it looks like nobody is going to get anywhere close to touching them again next season.

"If you are Mahrez or Laporte - either could be the best player on pretty much any other team - the best example is John Stones. Two or three years ago it looked like his City career might be finished. He seemed to have fallen way down the pecking order and it happens a lot with Guardiola that players seem to lose favour, they aren’t the focus and then suddenly a year later they are back and are a completely different player, they are much better and are the most important part of the team.

"If you’re Mahrez you might think 'actually, my time will come again'. The one I am interested in is Walker. Pep has now said two or three times that Kyle Walker cannot do what he is getting John Stones to do.

"If that’s going to be Man City’s primary system, does that not then give Kyle Walker a bit of a problem?"

