Sean McGill, BBC Sport Scotland

United's shortcomings left the home crowd frustrated, who had turned out in their numbers to remember the club's glory of old, as well as to support the current crop facing a return to the second tier.

With just three games to go, and nine points to play for, they find themselves three points adrift at the bottom of the Premiership. They were a side riding high a fortnight ago, but back-to-back defeats have brought dark clouds back over Tannadice.

Jim Goodwin's side impressed in spells, moving up the park with fluidity, though often stuttering in the final third. When Ayina was the chief creative force, it's clear that the side failed to find the performance the home fans sorely craved.