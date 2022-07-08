Forest's Fornah makes Reading move
Nottingham Forest midfielder Tyrese Fornah has moved to Reading on loan for the 2022-23 campaign.
The 22-year-old played three times for Steve Cooper's side last season and committed his future to the club until 2024 by signing a new deal in December.
Delighted to have signed for @ReadingFC on loan. Buzzing to be here and can’t wait to see you all at the Select Car Leasing Stadium 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/xetczvChJN— TyreseFornah (@TyreseFornah) July 8, 2022
