Will Lazio discontent aid Celtic?

Liam McLeod, BBC Sport Scotland

Current coach Maurizio Sarri, best remembered in the UK for his brief Europa League-winning tenure at Chelsea, last season led Lazio to their best league finish since the 2000 title as they finished distant runners-up to Napoli, who created their own history.

However, a poor start to this campaign has left Lazio 16th in Serie A after seven matches.

After a 2-0 loss at Milan at the weekend, Sarri was not slow to criticise the state of his squad in the wake of what he deemed a poor summer window.

Given the club's owner, Claudio Lotito, had declared himself happy with their transfer business, it would appear he is at odds with the man who picks those players ahead of their trip to Glasgow.

So will that aid Celtic, who beat Lazio home and away in the Europa League in 2019?

