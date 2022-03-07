Norwich 1-3 Brentford: Pick of the stats

Norwich’s haul of 17 points from their first 27 games of a season is their worst return at this stage in top-flight history, while they have conceded more goals after 27 games than in any previous top-flight campaign (58).

Brentford ended a run of eight Premier League games without a win (D1 L7), since beating Aston Villa 2-1 on 2 January.

The Canaries have posted a goal difference of -42 after 27 Premier League games this season, the fifth worst negative differential at this stage in top-flight history, and the worst since Derby’s -44 figure in 2007-08.