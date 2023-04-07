Premiership player to watch: Daniel Armstrong

Daniel Armstrong has scored more goals (seven) and registered more assists (five) than any other Kilmarnock player in the Scottish Premiership this term.

However, only one of those goal involvements has been away from home, an assist against Hearts in December.

Can the 25-year-old winger help finally end Killie's winless drought on the road at Pittodrie?

Aberdeen have won four in a row to surge up the table and have only lost one of their last 15 home league games against Kilmarnock.

If Derek McInnes is to upset his former team, as he did at Rugby Park in late December, then the lively Armstrong is likely to be at the fore.

Read all the weekend's Premiership picks here