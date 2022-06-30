Pascal Gross says it was a "simple" decision to extend his Brighton contract after signing a two-year deal earlier this month.

The German midfielder is approaching his fifth anniversary at Amex Stadium and is "proud" to be an Albion player.

"It was quite simple for me because the club has a lot of trust in me," he told the club's official website, external.

"I have been here a long time. I enjoy playing at the Amex with our fans, I like the group of players we have and I like the way we are improving."

Gross has 17 Premier League goals for Brighton since his switch from FC Ingolstadt in July 2017 and, after the club's record-breaking exploits last season, he has a new favourite moment at the club.

"I used to say it was our 1-0 win over Manchester United to keep us in the league (in the 2017-18 campaign), but now it's the 4-0 win over United," he said.

The 31-year-old scored Albion's third goal and revelled in an electric atmosphere at Amex Stadium.

"It’s the biggest moment since I’ve been here," he said. "The atmosphere was incredible and the way we played against such a big team made it a really special day for us as a football club."