St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson says it is “good pressure” to be battling for a top-six spot rather than being embroiled in a scrap for Premiership survival.

The Paisley side will replace Livingston in the top half should they defeat David Martindale’s men in Paisley on Saturday.

St Mirren have one win in their last last seven games in all competitions and have four fixtures remaining before the split.

"It is a big game,” said Robinson. "People say there is pressure on the game but it is nice pressure, it is good pressure.

"Usually St Mirren are down the bottom and looking over our shoulder. We are not this season. It shows the direction the club are going in and we are very much looking forward to it.

"We are excited about it and can't wait to get back to playing again with an almost fully-fit squad. We are looking forward to the game and looking to take the three points."