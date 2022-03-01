Burnley 0-2 Leicester: Brendan Rodgers reaction

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers, speaking to BBC Sport: "We deserved the win. It was always going to be a tough game coming here and especially with the run Burnley have been on.

"Defensively we defended it very well and Kasper didn't have too many saves to make. We said at half time we just had to sustain our attacks more and second half we played much better and looked a real threat, especially when the two boys came on.

"You have to be strong here mentally and physically and the players were that. We knew we had James and Jamie's quality to come on. James scored a brilliant goal and then you could see the confidence from it. Then Vardy was there and did what Vardy does best.

"He is a real catalyst for the team. You see his energy. He makes runs and presses and is normally in the right areas to score. He is a huge boost for us. To have that quality and mentality back in the team will help us.

"We have to stay focused on the football and not look too far ahead. Stay calm, play our football and keep focused and then we came here and got a result.

"A long way to go in the season. We want to go far as we can in the European competition and see where we are at the end of the season."