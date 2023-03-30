A Liverpool victory would mean a league double over City for only the second time in the past 17 seasons, last doing so in 2015-16.

Mohamed Salah has scored in all three of the Reds' games against City this season - the 2-1 Community Shield win, the 1-0 victory at Anfield in the Premier League and the 3-2 Carabao Cup defeat at Etihad Stadium. The last Liverpool player to score in four games against a team in one campaign was Ian Rush, who netted in five meetings with Everton in 1986-87.