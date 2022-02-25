Rangnick on top four, a big March and Hodgson
- Published
Ralf Rangnick has been speaking before his Manchester United side host Watford on Saturday.
Here are the key lines from the interim boss:
Saturday's match is "very important" in United's aim for a top-four and his side "have to keep momentum", starting with a win over the Hornets tomorrow.
March sees United face Manchester City, Spurs and Liverpool in the league, plus the second leg of their Champions League tie against Atletico, but Rangnick says "it only makes sense to take one game after another, now the job is to fully recover from the game the day before yesterday, play at the highest possible level against Watford and then we have a week to prepare for the derby".
On Watford boss Roy Hodgson, who he faces in the dugout for the first time: "We know each other well and I look forward to showing off my impersonation of Roy to him."
Rangnick supports Uefa's decision to move the Champions League final from Russia, given the invasion of Ukraine. "The situation is desperately sad, I think everybody will think similarly about that. It's just an incredible situation that we have a kind of war in Europe," he added.
Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up