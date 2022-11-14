BBC Radio Manchester have conducted their morning show from Old Trafford.

F﻿ans have been speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo after his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

United season-ticket holder Alan, from Warrington, rang in and said: "﻿I don't want to come on sounding bittier. As everyone knows he's one of the greatest players to ever play the game. In his first spell at the club he was phenomenal. I think some if it is him coming to terms with him being a veteran player in a very fast league.

"Across the season you could see he couldn't do some things that once came to him so easily.

"B﻿ecause of his very high standards, I think he has struggled to cope with that.

"T﻿en Hag has been the best thing that's happened to United six Sir Alex Ferguson left. He's said to Ronaldo, 'you didn't play pre-season, you have to get up to scratch'.

"I﻿ think he's treated him actually fairly. I think it's Ronaldo that has the issue. I think he has issues being no longer the player he was and is struggling emotionally to deal with it. He's just going the wrong way about it."

"He came back on a massive contract. He couldn't have been more welcomed. To use terms like 'betrayal' is crass.

"T﻿o have a go at Wayne Rooney. Rooney was burned out in his 30s because he was a team player who gave everything for every team he played for. That was him. Rooney wasn't about himself and his record speaks for itself so there's no need to bring him up actually."

