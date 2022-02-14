BBC Sport

Norwich 0-4 Man City: Pick of the stats

Image source, Getty Images
  • Manchester City scored at least four goals in a Premier League away game for the 21st time under Pep Guardiola, at least eight more than any other side since the Spaniard joined the club.

  • Norwich City have conceded 50 goals in their 24 Premier League games this season – only in 1938-39 (21) and 1946-47 (19) have they let in 50 in fewer games in a single league campaign.

  • Manchester City have scored the opening goal in 19 different Premier League games this season, going on to win every single one of them.

  • Raheem Sterling became the third Manchester City player to score a perfect hat-trick in the Premier League, after Edin Dzeko and Sergio Aguero (twice). Meanwhile, no Blues player has scored more away hat-tricks in the competition than Sterling, with each of his last three coming on the road.