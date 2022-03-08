Manchester City and Real Madrid are the clear frontrunners to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland, despite interest from Bayern Munich and Barcelona. The 21-year-old Norway international's future is expected to be decided in the "next few weeks". (Athletic - subscription required), external

Meanwhile, City and Premier League rivals Chelsea are among the clubs monitoring RB Leipzig's French midfielder Christopher Nkunku. The 24-year-old would cost about £62m. (Foot Mercato, via Express), external

